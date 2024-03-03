The Biggest Rumors About The Obama Family

Barack Hussein Obama II was born on August 4, 1961 in Honolulu, Hawaii and yet, there are those who believe he's not a U.S. citizen. Rumors began to spread during the 2008 Democratic presidential primary and, surprisingly, were fueled by Democrats. As Politico uncovered, Hillary Clinton supporters first began sharing an anonymous (and erroneous) email which suggested that Obama was not eligible to run because he was not an American citizen. The email, seen by Politico, alleged that Barack Obama's mother was living in Kenya in her third trimester and "she was not allowed to travel by plane then, so Barack Obama was born there and his mother then took him to Hawaii to register his birth."

The idea soon spread and morphed into a number of other similar theories. One suggested that while Obama was born in Hawaii, he didn't automatically receive American citizenship at birth because his father was a Kenyan citizen and his mother (who was from Kansas) was only 18 and too young to pass on her citizenship under the immigration law of the time. Other theories were even more far-fetched, arguing that Obama's U.S. citizenship was taken away in his youth because he traveled to Pakistan and broke a (non-existent) government ban.

Speculation over Obama's citizenship continued for years and found new wind in 2011 thanks to Donald Trump. Interestingly, even he eventually conceded the rumors were false. "President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period," Trump said in 2016, per TIME.