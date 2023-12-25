Does Barack Obama Wear Makeup? Here's The Rumored Reason He Does

Barack Obama's grooming and self-care routine has drawn as much interest as his wife, Michelle Obama's, who, by the way, looks amazing without makeup. From the early days of his presidency to the lavish life he and The Obama family have settled into, the public has always enjoyed learning about what Mr. Obama' does to keep himself looking distinguished and camera-ready. And he's been pretty forthcoming about it all! In 2021, Obama revealed that prioritizing exercise and family time boosted his mental health during his two-term presidency. "The two things that were most important for me was exercise in the morning, hitting the gym," Obama shared with The Skimm (via Self). "And the second thing was family; having a block of time with my girls and with Michelle that was inviolate unless there was a genuine immediate crisis."

One thing the former POTUS has never addressed directly is the rumor that he periodically wore makeup during public appearances. The rumor first began in 2013 after HuffPost ran an article questioning whether the then-president wore bronzer during his second-term inauguration. Although the outlet was unable to officially confirm the answer, the question of the Obama's penchant for bronzer became the subject for all sorts of gossip, as well as source material for plenty of comedians. "Key and Peele" famously performed a sketch that depicted him getting his makeup done, complete with, his "anger translator" complained about the makeup artist's poor technique. "D*mn girl, don't make me look like a caked up clown," said the translator. But has Obama ever actually worn makeup in real life? Well, it's very possible.