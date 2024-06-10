Did Bill Rancic Get Plastic Surgery? All Eyes Are On His Transformation

Fans are concerned that Bill Rancic has had cosmetic surgery, but the supposed evidence may be deceiving.

Back in 2004, the Chicago native splashed onto the scene when he competed in the first season of "The Apprentice," which was hosted by controversial former president Donald Trump. After being named the inaugural winner of the series, Bill went on to create a fruitful career in the entertainment and business spheres. From opening his successful RPM Restaurant chain to being a New York Times best-selling author, the motivational speaker has remained booked and busy. When reflecting on his success, Bill told the "Beyond Speaking" podcast, "You have to be willing to do what other people are not willing to do." He added, "That means getting up earlier, staying later ... making the sacrifices."

In addition to his thriving career, Bill has garnered attention for his movie star good looks, which have made pop culture enthusiasts, including his wife Giuliana Rancic, swoon over the years. "Married 11 years next month and [Bill] still makes my heart skip a beat," the former E! News host wrote in a 2018 Instagram post. However, fans started to question Bill's appearance when Giuliana uploaded a snapshot of him in March 2024, with some even accusing the author of having a facelift. However, the plastic surgery accusations are premature and totally baseless.