Why You Don't See Alicia Witt On Hallmark As Much Anymore

Alicia Witt is one of the actors who has starred in the most Hallmark Christmas movies, so it was surprising to fans when she stopped appearing on the network. Her first of nine Hallmark movies was 2011's "Backyard Wedding," and her last was 2020's "Christmas Tree Lane." Over the years, Witt had always spoken fondly of her time of those projects. "I'm struggling to think of a more fun experience. I really can't ... I'd always say yes to Hallmark movies," she told Showbiz Junkies in 2014. Considering Witt's eagerness to continue working on the network, it was confusing to fans why she was not getting roles. In 2022, Witt posted to her Instagram Stories that she was embarking on "a new adventure" with Lifetime (via Heavy). She went on to star in the network's TV movie "The Disappearance of Cari Farver," but that was not the sole reason she was absent from Hallmark's programming.

A fan asked Witt on X, formerly Twitter, why she no longer appeared on Hallmark, and the "Our Christmas Love Song" actor gave an explanation. "Of the offers I've received over last two years, hallmark has not been among them," Witt wrote in December 2022. "[M]y understanding is that it's been an oversight, with the changes over there," she wrote while adding that she "loved" working on the network.

Earlier that year, Witt opened up about personal struggles which had also impacted her life and career.