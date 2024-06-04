Tragic Details About Michael Jackson's Son, Prince

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and mention of suicide.

Prince Jackson grew up with impossible shoes to fill as the King of Pop's eldest son. Living life under a microscope comes with its challenges, and no one knows it better than him. Michael Jackson's shocking death in 2009 left a gaping hole in the hearts of his millions of fans globally, but it also left Prince and his two siblings, Paris and Bigi (formerly Blanket), without their doting father. Not only did they have to cope with grief at such a young age, but they also had to navigate growing up in the harsh spotlight of the public eye.

Michael's untimely death also meant Prince was forced to confront criticism and backlash for his father's past decisions. The "Thriller" singer lived a controversial life, one with many demons that continued to haunt him throughout his life. Michael's tumultuous relationship with the press, his changing skin color, as well as sexual abuse allegations have been heavily debated for decades. His giant star power made him a target, and his kids have continued to deal with the fallout following his death.

Despite the controversies surrounding his late father, Prince has made it his life's mission to spread Michael's legacy and light to the world. While he has gone on to pursue many dreams of his own, living in his father's shadow hasn't always been a moonwalk. He has faced several hurdles from childhood to adulthood, handling each one with grace. We're breaking down the tragic details about Michael Jackson's son, Prince.