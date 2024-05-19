The Stunning Transformation Of Michael Jackson's Son, Prince

The late Michael Jackson's children have grown into successful adults right before our eyes. The legendary King of Pop may have tragically left us in 2009, but his three children, Prince, Paris, and Blanket (who now goes by Bigi), have continued to carry on his massive legacy. His oldest child, Prince, had a private childhood, much like his siblings, but he's since come out of the woodwork. He's evolved into an educated and talented individual with a world of opportunity in front of him, and he's gone on to be a part of several projects in the entertainment industry.

Growing up with such big shoes to fill couldn't have been easy for Prince, who was just 12 years old when his father died of cardiac arrest in the midst of preparing for his "This Is It Tour." As a child, he didn't understand the enormity of Michael's immense celebrity status, something he hopes will be celebrated in an upcoming biopic about the "Thriller" artist set to release in 2025. Prince has worked closely with the production team and his cousin Jaafar, who is set to take on the role of the King of Pop.

While Prince may not be a singer or a dancer, he's found his way to make an impact on his community. From his philanthropic mission to helping spread his father's spirit, he's come a long way from being the star-studded baby the paparazzi were dying to get a picture of. Here's a look at the stunning transformation of Michael Jackson's son, Prince.