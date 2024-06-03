Milania Giudice's Prom Pics Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

It's prom season for Milania Giudice, and she's all grown up with her end-of-the-year dance look. On June 1, 2024, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram proudly showing off a glammed-up version of her daughter. "Milania's prom my 'italian Barbie,'" the reality star wrote. Milania wore a bedazzled, silver floor-length gown by designer Laura Rudovic that featured a high slit on one side. Her makeup emphasized her thick eyebrows and tanned skin. However, what was most noticeable was Milania's hair styled in loose waves teased at the crown that was reminiscent of Teresa's look when she married Luis Ruelas in August 2022. Teresa's followers picked up on the resemblance, with one commenting, "Her hair looks like her mother's did at her wedding....." Dolores Catania's boyfriend Paul Connell simply wrote, "mini you."

Later in the day, Teresa echoed Connell's sentiment in a joint Instagram post shared by Milania, her makeup artist Alexia Cazoo, and hairstylist Lucia Casazza, who also happened to do Teresa's hair on her wedding day. Fans got a glimpse of Milania getting ready for prom with her hair in large rollers that cascaded into waves down her back. When Milania revealed her final look, Teresa is seen exclaiming, "You look so beautiful!" She then stated, "My mini-me. Right here is my mini-me." The mom of three was all "love, love, love" for Milania's 'do but not everyone was feeling that sentiment as Teresa got majorly roasted for her ginormous wedding hair.