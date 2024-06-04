Hunter Biden's Marriage Withstands Heat From Gun Trial (Take Notes, Trumps!)

Hunter Biden's trial for falsely purchasing a firearm is well underway and it's clear that his loved ones, including his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden, have rallied around him. Hunter and his family were present at the jury selection on June 3 and despite the tense situation, he was able to show some levity. As reported by the Washington Post (via Newsweek), when Jill walked into the courthouse, Hunter joked to his stepmother, "Happy birthday, I got you a special event." Although Joe Biden wasn't there, he showed support for his son by stating, "As the President, I don't and won't comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support."

As reported by NBC News, Hunter sat during the jury selection with his family and when the day was over, he showed appreciation for Melissa's support by touching her shoulder as they walked out. The POTUS' son arrived at the opening statements the following day bolstered by his family yet again. While Melissa has been quiet about her husband's trial thus far, she showed that she has his back when a former Trump aide's presence in the court had her heated.