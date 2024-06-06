Cameron Brink's Transformation Is Nothing Short Of Stunning

WNBA star Cameron Brink has dazzled just as much off the court as she has while landing hoops with the Los Angeles Sparks. The athlete gained widespread attention after her impressive college basketball career at Stanford University, going on to be the second overall WNBA draft pick in 2024. The 6-foot-4-inch beauty seemed born to play the sport, after being surrounded by the game ever since childhood. Not to mention her godbrother is the legendary Steph Curry, who has helped coach her ever since her high school days.

It's not only Brink's impressive evolution on the court that has turned heads, but her incredible social media presence as well. The professional player has built a flourishing career outside of sports, garnering several brand deals and becoming a successful influencer. With a promising WNBA career ahead of her, and even a potential chance at the Olympics, Brink has plenty to look forward to.

Not to mention she's got a good head on her tall shoulders whether she wins or loses. "Yes, you want to perform well and do your best on a big stage, but if you don't ... so be it. You're loved," she told Stanford University Athletics. So, how did the New Jersey native, who admittedly never dreamed of playing professional ball growing up, manage to land herself at the top of her league? Here's a look at Cameron Brink's stunning transformation.