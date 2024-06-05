One Of Donald Trump's Digs At Hillary Clinton Came Back To Bite Him

Back in 2016, Donald Trump had a lot to say about Hillary Clinton's email server and even played into his supporters' calls for her arrest. However, in the wake of his guilty verdict in the hush money trial, he sang a very different tune on Fox News. Granted, it'll be a little difficult for him to call "Fake news" this time. To borrow from Lisa Barlow, "Roll footage."

In his interview with Fox News' "Will Cain Show," Trump tried to backtrack on his previous calls for Clinton's arrest. "I didn't say lock her up, but the people would all say, 'Lock her up, lock her up,'" he explained. Now, it is worth noting that at first, Trump did try to dissuade his supporters from using it. However, for the former president to claim he never had anything to do with it. Well, to use yet another "Real Housewives" moment, it's bordering a little on pretend amnesia.

For starters, there was Trump's 2016 speech in San Jose, where he clapped back at Clinton's accusations of fraud with a very unambiguous, "Hillary Clinton has to go to jail, okay? She has to go to jail." Then, there was his Colorado rally in July 2016, where he made it clear he was done with trying to stop his supporters from using the chant. "I've been saying, 'Let's just beat her on November 8,' but you know what? I'm starting to agree with you." That was just the start, though.