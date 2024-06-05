What Michael Jordan's Wife Yvette Looks Like Without Makeup

Michael Jordan is one of the most famous NBA players ever, not to mention wealthiest. He made it onto Forbes' richest 400 list in 2023, thanks to Jordan's worth increasing since he retired, resulting in a cool $3 billion in the bank. Not surprisingly, he's got it all: the best cars, a $61 million Gulfstream jet, massive mansions around the world, and, then, of course, Jordan's model wife, Yvette Prieto, who's one of those natural beauties that, annoyingly, looks just as stunning without makeup as with it.

Cuban-born but raised near Miami, Prieto had a successful and lucrative career before meeting Jordan at a Miami nightclub in 2008. She was a successful model, working for Alexander Wang, amongst others. Jordan was two years out of his divorce from his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, and he was definitely single and ready to mingle. So, when the couple's eyes met across the dance floor, it was a slam dunk.

They moved in together within a year; he put a ring on it in 2011, and Jordan sealed the deal in April 2013 with a star-studded wedding that was a long time in the making. "They've been planning for months and months. He wanted to give Yvette everything she's ever wanted," a source told People. The bride looked gorgeous, dressed in a specially created J'Aton Couture corseted gown comprised of handmade silk lace and studded with Swarovski crystals. Yet, even without all the lace and crystals, hair and makeup, she still looks stunning.