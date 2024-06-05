What Michael Jordan's Wife Yvette Looks Like Without Makeup
Michael Jordan is one of the most famous NBA players ever, not to mention wealthiest. He made it onto Forbes' richest 400 list in 2023, thanks to Jordan's worth increasing since he retired, resulting in a cool $3 billion in the bank. Not surprisingly, he's got it all: the best cars, a $61 million Gulfstream jet, massive mansions around the world, and, then, of course, Jordan's model wife, Yvette Prieto, who's one of those natural beauties that, annoyingly, looks just as stunning without makeup as with it.
Cuban-born but raised near Miami, Prieto had a successful and lucrative career before meeting Jordan at a Miami nightclub in 2008. She was a successful model, working for Alexander Wang, amongst others. Jordan was two years out of his divorce from his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, and he was definitely single and ready to mingle. So, when the couple's eyes met across the dance floor, it was a slam dunk.
They moved in together within a year; he put a ring on it in 2011, and Jordan sealed the deal in April 2013 with a star-studded wedding that was a long time in the making. "They've been planning for months and months. He wanted to give Yvette everything she's ever wanted," a source told People. The bride looked gorgeous, dressed in a specially created J'Aton Couture corseted gown comprised of handmade silk lace and studded with Swarovski crystals. Yet, even without all the lace and crystals, hair and makeup, she still looks stunning.
Michael Jordan's wife is a bare-faced beauty
Not surprisingly, Michael Jordan's wife, Yvette Prieto, lives a wildly lavish life. But what is surprising is that given her husband's wealth and fame, the couple manages to fly under the radar when not attending high-profile events or parading on the red carpet. Still, they were caught on camera chilling on one of his yachts in August 2023. Jordan was pictured in a bucket hat and shades, while Prieto was in a baby blue lycra number. She had her hair scraped back in a ponytail and didn't have a scrap of makeup on, yet she still managed to look drop-dead gorgeous.
The couple was taking a break from the searing heatwave hitting Sardinia at the time. There's no word of which of the baller's boats they were on. Still, Luxury Launches claimed the $72 million, 230-foot superyacht, "Joy," is Jordan's favorite. Little surprise, given it comes equipped with a gym, basketball court, spa, and cinema, among many other amenities. Apparently, it costs $3.2 million a month to maintain it, and Jordan has two backup superyachts, just in case.
It seems the two have a lot of vacation time together. Just three months prior to their Italian jaunt, the couple was spotted enjoying some family time with their twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, at the Waldorf Astoria in Los Cabos, Mexico. Prieto gave the ogling paparazzi a treat by showing off her enviable assets in a skimpy green bikini. It's a tough life.
Michael Jordan's wife is sitting pretty
Michael Jordan and his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, initially split in 2002. She filed for divorce, but they reunited. However, she filed again in 2006, ending their 17-year marriage for good. It resulted in one of the most expensive celebrity divorces of all time, with Jordan handing over $168 million, in addition to full custody of their kids and their marital home, said to have been worth $29 million.
So, when Jordan walked down the aisle for the second time, he was determined to not make the same potentially perilous financial mistake again. He made sure to hash out a prenup with Yvette Prieto before heading to the chapel. Still, Jordan ensured that his new wife would be left wanting for nothing in the event of a breakup.
"Michael loves Yvette, but he won't let that interfere with his common sense — and his money — like it did before," a source told the National Enquirer (via the Daily Mail). They claimed both would keep the assets they already had before tying the knot, and in the event of a divorce, Prieto would be paid $1 million for each year they were married, which would increase to $5 million a year if they were together over 10 years. They're already over the one-decade mark, and things still appear to be going strong, so fingers crossed, Jordan won't be having to dip into his deep pockets again anytime soon.