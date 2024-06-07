What Was Tom Brady's College GPA?

Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than any other NFL player in history, but if that hadn't panned out for him, we're of the mind that he would still have gone on to be pretty successful. After all, he had a 3.3 GPA in college. What's more, that wasn't the only impressive accomplishment on his college resume.

In September 2014, Brady took to Facebook to share that he'd found his college CV. In the pic he uploaded, the printed up sheet showed that his bachelor's degree had been centered on psychology and business, and that he'd graduated with a 3.3 GPA. That makes sense, given he seemed to have done very well in the years leading up to it. As was also shown on his resume, he'd been awarded honors for academics in each of the years leading up to his graduation.

In light of that, it probably shouldn't come as a shock that Brady's good grades secured him a spot in the prestigious academic All-Big Ten conference, which allowed him to play football at an intercollegiate level. According to the conference's website, entry is dependent on college athletes earning a minimum GPA of 3.0. Brady had that and then some. That's just as well, since he's also admitted that there was a time he didn't know if he'd realize his dreams of becoming an NFL player.