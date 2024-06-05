Pat McAfee Lands In Hot Water For His NSFW Comments On Caitlin Clark

Pat McAfee put both feet in his mouth with his comment about Caitlin Clark on the June 3 episode of his eponymous show. As shared by TMZ, the sports analyst tried to defend the Indiana Fever player and shared, "What the WNBA currently has is what we like to describe as a cash cow." Referring to the body check Clark received by Chennedy Carter on June 1, which is one of the obstacles she's faced in the WNBA, McAfee continued, "There is a superstar and we're not saying that the players on the court need to act any differently ... the athletes are going to do what the athletes are going to do." He then stated, "I would like the media people that continue to say, 'This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class.' Nah, just call it for what it is, there's one white b**** for the Indiana team who is a superstar."

Following McAfee's description, sports journalist Shukri Wrights wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Pat McAfee referring to Caitlin Clark as 'That White b****' just ain't it. It's gross, it's wrong, and the men who didn't step in to correct him in that moment were just as wrong in not checking him on air." Radio host Nick Hamilton tweeted, "This utterly disrespectful to Caitlin Clark and the rest of the players in the #WNBA." Amid the backlash, McAfee backtracked on his description of the Indiana Fever player and told fans all was good between him and Clark.