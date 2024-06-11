All Of The Stars Who Have Left Hallmark's When Calls The Heart

There's nothing more final than when a character dies in a beloved show, as it makes it all the more unlikely they'll ever return. That is unless they return as a ghost or in a flashback. Such wasn't the case for Daniel Lissing, whose character Jack Thornton met his tragic fate at the end of "When Calls the Heart" Season 5. According to ET, during a Facebook Live, Lissing shared why he really left "When Calls the Heart." He vaguely stated, "Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave 'When Calls the Heart' for reasons that are very personal to me. I went to Hallmark and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls and they were nothing but supportive of me."

Leaving "WCTH" was actually a blessing in disguise for Lissing. He told ET, "It's funny the way the world works. If I had stayed on the show and been there during season 6, and shot and all that kind of stuff — then I wouldn't have met [my fiancee] Nadia, you know?" He continued, "And I wouldn't be getting married, and I wouldn't be at this place in my life where I feel really in line with what I'm meant to be doing personally and professionally. So, no regrets at all."

Fans of Elizabeth Thatcher and Jack Thornton can rejoice. Variety reported that the two are reuniting for the 2024 Hallmark Christmas movie, "Santa Tell Me." While it probably won't be a historical fiction like "WCTH," Hallmark Channel viewers are always up for a fun, lighthearted rom-com.