Why Daniel Lissing Really Left Hallmark's When Calls The Heart

Daniel Lissing devastated Hallmark fans in 2018 when he left "When Calls the Heart," which centers on a schoolteacher readjusting to life in a 1900s-era coal mining town. The actor had spent the previous four years portraying the role of Jack Thornton on the popular show, which first premiered in 2014. During his time in Hope Valley — the idyllic yet fictional town where the show is set – Lissing worked closely with Erin Krakow, who not only served as the show's lead but also his character's love interest and eventual wife, Elizabeth Thornton. Lissing's final episode, which aired in April 2018, saw his character, Jack, succumb to an untimely death, which left Elizabeth as a widow and expecting mother.

Given that Lissing has always spoken highly of his journey on "When Calls The Heart," fans of the hit show were, of course, anxious to find out why he'd leave everything behind after five seasons. A few days after his finale, Lissing gathered with some of his co-stars, including Lori Loughlin, who has since ditched the Hallmark Network, to discuss his character's tragic end and his motivations for leaving. "Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave 'When Calls the Heart' for reasons that are very personal to me," Lissing shared during a Facebook Live (via ET). "I went to Hallmark and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls and they were nothing but supportive of me."