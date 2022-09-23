Lori Loughlin's Comeback Appears To Be In Full Force
Actor Lori Loughlin seemed to be in hot water when she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pled guilty to numerous counts of fraud in relation to the infamous "Operation Varsity Blues" college admission scandal in 2019. As a result, the "Fuller House" star was dropped from the then-ongoing Netflix series, and she was fired from the Hallmark channel, where she was starring in several programs.
For a while, it seemed as though Loughlin's career was over. However, she was only sentenced to 2 months in prison, a $150,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, and two years of supervised release, per CNN. "I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry," she said amidst tears at the time of her sentencing in 2020. "I'm ready to face the consequences and make amends." After serving her 2 months, she was released from prison in late 2020; nonetheless, little has been seen of the disgraced actor. Now, however, it appears as though she may be making a comeback.
Lori Loughlin appears with Full House stars at fundraising event
On September 21, Lori Loughlin appeared at a fundraising event in honor of the late Bob Saget, the "Full House" star who died in January at the age of 65. Though Loughlin did not speak at the event, she did appear in the audience, and she even hit the red carpet alongside her former castmates' wives — Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo and John Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh, per ET.
This news also comes in light of a potential comeback from Loughlin, as it was announced on September 22 that she would be starring in "Fall Into Winter," a romantic comedy film set to be released on the Great American Family network in early 2023. "Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years," Bill Abbott, the President of Great American Media said in a statement, per Deadline. He seemed fully onboard the Loughlin comeback train, stating that Loughlin will "anchor our 2023 winter programming slate."
Whether Loughlin will expand her reach past the Great American Family network has yet to be seen, but there is no doubt that she is back on her feet, at least for now.