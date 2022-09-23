Lori Loughlin's Comeback Appears To Be In Full Force

On September 21, Lori Loughlin appeared at a fundraising event in honor of the late Bob Saget, the "Full House" star who died in January at the age of 65. Though Loughlin did not speak at the event, she did appear in the audience, and she even hit the red carpet alongside her former castmates' wives — Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo and John Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh, per ET.

This news also comes in light of a potential comeback from Loughlin, as it was announced on September 22 that she would be starring in "Fall Into Winter," a romantic comedy film set to be released on the Great American Family network in early 2023. "Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years," Bill Abbott, the President of Great American Media said in a statement, per Deadline. He seemed fully onboard the Loughlin comeback train, stating that Loughlin will "anchor our 2023 winter programming slate."

Whether Loughlin will expand her reach past the Great American Family network has yet to be seen, but there is no doubt that she is back on her feet, at least for now.