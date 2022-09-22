Lori Loughlin Could Be Back On Your Screen Sooner Than You Think

In recent years, Lori Loughlin has made more headlines for her part in the 2019 college admissions scandal than her work as an actor — but there's a chance that might change in the near future.

When Loughlin was sentenced to jail time in 2020, it seemed as though her career would take a significant hit. However, things got a little confusing when, per Deadline, she was cast in the GAC — subsequently renamed Great American Media — 2021 Christmas special, "When Hope Calls." The special was a spinoff of Hallmark's TV show, "When Calls the Heart." As for where the confusion came in, shortly after the announcement, Hallmark told Showbiz CheatSheet it was not involved with Loughlin. In fact, its wording suggested it was pretty opposed to the idea. "Hallmark Channel has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, including 'When Calls the Heart,' nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future," the company told the outlet in a statement, adding, "She was cast by GAC Family, a wholly separate cable network not affiliated with Hallmark Channel or Crown Media Family Networks." Ouch.

That said, while Loughlin may not have been welcome back at Hallmark, it seems as though Great American Media is backing her all the way. In fact, one executive hinted that he'd happily help her re-launch her career...