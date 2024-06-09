Disturbing Claims About Donald Trump's Dad, Fred

The saying goes, "Like father, like son," and it rings true for Donald Trump and his dear old dad. The former president's late father, Fred Trump, achieved great success in real estate and building developments during his life but was known for his brash nature and crass business practices. He was also involved in many controversies, and there's no shortage of disturbing claims that have risen about him. Fred undoubtedly passed some traits onto his son, who is either the most pitiful president that ever lived or the most revered — depending on who you ask.

The elder Trump didn't always have a sterling reputation, as he was known to engage in shady business dealings, like filing dodgy tax returns to generate more profit. Donald may have one-upped his father by taking the title of the first-ever convicted president, but Fred was the original corner-cutter. When it came to minimizing costs and maximizing profit, he was an expert. The question remains, however, as to how legal his operations were.

It wasn't just how Fred ran his businesses that drew attention either. He has long been accused of racial discrimination and abusive behaviors, with some claims being brought forth by his close relatives. Decades after he died in 1999, he continues to draw criticism for how he lived his life and how much of it shaped Donald and his presidency. Here's a look at the most shocking claims about Donald Trump's dad, Fred.