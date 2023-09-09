Reality Stars Who Have Been Arrested

Reality television thrives on conflict, especially the kind generated by dramatic clashes between oversized personalities who are, very often, fuelled by ego, volatility, and a whole lot of liquor. Despite the chaotic environments, a reality TV hit can transform an anonymous civilian into a celebrity overnight, a trajectory that often brings about an inflated sense of importance.

Given the type of people who thrive in that type of fraught environment, it shouldn't be surprising that law enforcement occasionally becomes involved with reality stars. As a result, there has been no shortage of reality TV stars over the years who've been arrested and wound up behind bars — some staying there temporarily, others for a very, very long time.

Being a celebrity — particularly one of the reality TV variety — is not a get-out-of-jail-free card. When laws are broken, consequences follow, and that's the harsh lesson learned by a pretty significant percentage of folks who've become famous courtesy of reality TV. With that in mind, read on for a closer look at some reality stars who have been arrested.