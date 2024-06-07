Hunter Biden Gun Trial Explodes Following Sister-In-Law Hallie's Stunning Revelation

Note: The article discusses addiction issues.

Hunter Biden's federal gun trial took another shocking turn after his sister-in-law and former lover Hallie Biden delivered her testimony.

Back in September 2023, special counsel David Weiss officially indicted the son of President Joe Biden on felony gun charges, including two counts of making false statements to purchase a firearm and a count of illegally obtaining a firearm while addicted to drugs. The charges came a few months after Hunter reached a guilty plea deal regarding his two misdemeanor tax charges, which included a pretrial diversion agreement of a gun charge. However, the plans fell through after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the language of the deal. "We believe these charges are barred by the agreement the prosecutors made with Mr. Biden, the recent rulings by several federal courts that this statute is unconstitutional, and the facts that he did not violate the law, and we plan to demonstrate all of that in court," the businessman's defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement regarding Hunter's gun charges via ABC News.

On June 1, 2024, the high-profile court case began in Delaware with a jury made up of six women and six men. As expected, the trial has been full of eye-opening testimonies regarding Hunter's infamous laptop, his past drug use, and more. However, on June 6, the trial delivered its most shocking witness yet, when his sister-in-law and former lover Hallie Biden took to the stand, sharing bombshell statements about their tumultuous relationship and the fateful gun in question.