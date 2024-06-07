Hunter Biden Gun Trial Explodes Following Sister-In-Law Hallie's Stunning Revelation
Note: The article discusses addiction issues.
Hunter Biden's federal gun trial took another shocking turn after his sister-in-law and former lover Hallie Biden delivered her testimony.
Back in September 2023, special counsel David Weiss officially indicted the son of President Joe Biden on felony gun charges, including two counts of making false statements to purchase a firearm and a count of illegally obtaining a firearm while addicted to drugs. The charges came a few months after Hunter reached a guilty plea deal regarding his two misdemeanor tax charges, which included a pretrial diversion agreement of a gun charge. However, the plans fell through after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the language of the deal. "We believe these charges are barred by the agreement the prosecutors made with Mr. Biden, the recent rulings by several federal courts that this statute is unconstitutional, and the facts that he did not violate the law, and we plan to demonstrate all of that in court," the businessman's defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement regarding Hunter's gun charges via ABC News.
On June 1, 2024, the high-profile court case began in Delaware with a jury made up of six women and six men. As expected, the trial has been full of eye-opening testimonies regarding Hunter's infamous laptop, his past drug use, and more. However, on June 6, the trial delivered its most shocking witness yet, when his sister-in-law and former lover Hallie Biden took to the stand, sharing bombshell statements about their tumultuous relationship and the fateful gun in question.
Hallie details the moment she discovered Hunter's gun
The fourth day of Hunter Biden's high-profile federal gun trial kicked off with Hallie Biden, who has been cited as a key witness, taking the stand. During her testimony, she opened up about the first son's surprise visit to her residence on October 23, 2018, which was the day she found the .38-caliber revolver. "He was tired, exhausted, looked like he hadn't slept," she explained, per The New York Post.
When asked if Hunter was using at the time, Hallie said that he could have been, before adding that she tidied up his car of any drugs or alcohol to help him stay or get sober. "Aside from trash and clothes, I found remnants of crack cocaine, paraphernalia, oh, and the gun, obviously," she told prosecutor Leo Wise. Hallie went on to say that she panicked after finding the gun and ammunition, which resulted in her concealing the weapon and disposing of it in the local grocery store.
"I considered hiding it somewhere but I was afraid one of my children would find it. I was afraid to kind of touch it. I didn't know if it was loaded," she said. However, things took a tense turn when defense attorney Abbe Lowell questioned Hallie on the details of her story, including where she found the remnants of crack cocaine and what type of paraphernalia was in the car. To both inquiries, she responded: "I don't recall." The bombshells didn't stop there.
Hallie says Hunter introduced her to crack cocaine
In addition to recalling her discovery of Hunter Biden's gun, Hallie Biden's testimony also included some bombshell information about their brief romantic relationship, which began after her husband Beau Biden — Hunter's older brother — died on May 30, 2015. She went on to say that she discovered the first son's crack cocaine use shortly after they started their relationship. "I found it and I Googled it because I didn't know what it was," she revealed, via The New York Post. Hallie also admitted to using the drug during the summer of 2018 after Hunter introduced it to her. "It was a terrible experience that I went through, and I am embarrassed, and I am ashamed and I regret that period of my life," she explained to prosecutor Leo Wise.
Elsewhere in her testimony, Hallie opened up about Hunter's drug use, stating that while he seemed normal at times, it was clear the drugs also affected his personality and mood. During defense attorney Abbe Lowell's cross-examination, Hallie recalled moments where she had trouble believing Hunter during that time, including the drug-related text messages he sent around the date he bought the gun. "You have no idea if he was ... smoking crack or if he was just saying that," Lowell asked to which Hallie responded, "Correct," per The New York Post.
