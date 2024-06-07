Donald Trump Accidentally Confirmed He Doesn't Talk To Melania & No One Is Surprised

While Dr. Phil McGraw mostly let Donald Trump vent about his hush-money trial on "Dr. Phil Primetime," another of the topics discussed was how Donald's guilty verdict has impacted Melania Trump. But, from the sounds of it, all that the former president can do is speculate about how his wife has been feeling, confirming everyone's suspicions that the Trumps are not exactly the chattiest couple. As Barron Trump did his best impression of his mother while receiving his high school diploma, the grim-faced graduate's parents were photographed looking unusually happy to be at an event together. But when McGraw inquired about how Melania has been coping lately, Donald started rambling and arguably even projecting his feelings onto a wife who apparently doesn't have much to say to him.

"I think good, but I don't think it's an easy thing for her," the controversial politician shared (via X, formerly known as Twitter). However, in Trumpworld, hearing nothing from your spouse may actually be a positive sign. "I think if it wasn't good, she wouldn't want to tell me about it, to be honest with you, because she sees that I'm fighting like hell, I'm trying to become president and make America great again," Donald reasoned. Luckily for Melania, if she wants to know what's going on with her husband, she doesn't have to speak to him. The former first lady can always read about it in the papers — something Donald notably doesn't like.