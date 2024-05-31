Legal Expert Tells Us What Trump's Guilty Verdict Could Mean If Melania Divorces Him
The jury has decided — Donald Trump is guilty of falsifying business records. But the real question on everyone's minds is whether this will finally push Melania Trump to end their marriage, as many predict she will. But if she decides to throw in the towel, a legal expert warns that Donald's conviction could seriously complicate the divorce proceedings.
A quick recap: On May 30, 2024, the former president was found guilty of all 34 felony charges related to the supposed hush money payments he made to Stormy Daniels while he was campaigning for the presidency in 2016. While his legal team is gearing up to make an eventual appeal, Trump's bitter words about the guilty verdict suggested that he was unfairly treated during the trial, with the real estate mogul whining that it was a "rigged trial." Curiously, his wife hasn't stood by her man and was a no-show throughout the trial. Stephanie Grisham, her former aide, told CNN that it's because she's trying to preserve her image, which is already tarnished by her husband's scandals. However, her comments were blasted by Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung. "This former, low level staffer has no idea what she is talking about," he said told The Hill.
It's still unclear whether her absence is any indication that she will soon file for divorce. But if she ends up doing that, Los Angeles trial attorney Tre Lovell exclusively told Nicki Swift that Donald's conviction could make it tough for him to provide the spousal support Melania might expect.
Trump's conviction could affect his ability to pay spousal support
At this time, Donald Trump is still awaiting sentencing, so the financial fallout of his conviction is still up in the air. According to CBS News, Trump could end up behind bars, or he might face a lighter punishment like home confinement, probation, or a fine of up to $5,000 for each of the 34 felony counts. If his sentence makes a significant dent in his bank account, it could spell trouble for his potential spousal support payments to Melania Trump should they divorce.
"Subject to a few exceptions, New York is a no-fault divorce state, and either party can get divorced based upon irreparable differences," Tre Lovell exclusively told Nicki Swift. "Trump's convictions could become relevant if the verdict somehow affects his ability to earn an income, which would be considered in spousal support issues."
But no matter what happens, Melania seems to have already played her cards right. Word on the street is she stalled her move to the White House in 2016 to renegotiate her prenup, securing better terms for herself and her son, Barron Trump. According to Mary Jordan's book, "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," Melania demanded that Barron would never be given the short end of the stick compared to his older siblings. "She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children," Jordan penned.