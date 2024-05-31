Legal Expert Tells Us What Trump's Guilty Verdict Could Mean If Melania Divorces Him

The jury has decided — Donald Trump is guilty of falsifying business records. But the real question on everyone's minds is whether this will finally push Melania Trump to end their marriage, as many predict she will. But if she decides to throw in the towel, a legal expert warns that Donald's conviction could seriously complicate the divorce proceedings.

A quick recap: On May 30, 2024, the former president was found guilty of all 34 felony charges related to the supposed hush money payments he made to Stormy Daniels while he was campaigning for the presidency in 2016. While his legal team is gearing up to make an eventual appeal, Trump's bitter words about the guilty verdict suggested that he was unfairly treated during the trial, with the real estate mogul whining that it was a "rigged trial." Curiously, his wife hasn't stood by her man and was a no-show throughout the trial. Stephanie Grisham, her former aide, told CNN that it's because she's trying to preserve her image, which is already tarnished by her husband's scandals. However, her comments were blasted by Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung. "This former, low level staffer has no idea what she is talking about," he said told The Hill.

It's still unclear whether her absence is any indication that she will soon file for divorce. But if she ends up doing that, Los Angeles trial attorney Tre Lovell exclusively told Nicki Swift that Donald's conviction could make it tough for him to provide the spousal support Melania might expect.