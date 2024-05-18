Barron Trump Embodies Melania's Most-Controversial Trait On Graduation Stage

Barron Trump has been spotted channeling Donald Trump on more than one occasion, but it was his mother Melania Trump who he emulated during his high school graduation ceremony. It was one of the rare occasions when Donald and Melania stepped out in public together, and the pair actually looked somewhat affectionate in some photos — Melania was even photographed laughing. But during her tenure as first lady, the former model garnered a reputation for her stoic demeanor. She was often seen with her mouth set in a firm line, and when she wasn't hiding her eyes behind oversized sunglasses, there was no hint of a smize to be seen.

While receiving his diploma from the Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, Barron exhibited a similar solemn expression. He didn't crack a smile as he walked across the stage and bid adieu to his high school career. "No emotion," one observer can be heard saying in a video of the milestone moment shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. Barron's father looked far happier watching the proceedings from the stands, perhaps because he got to take a break from scowling in the cold courtroom where his hush-money trial has been underway to attend the outdoor event.

While Barron is the spitting image of his father, some sources have said that not only does he possess his mother's ability to hide emotions behind a neutral expression but also her dignified disposition.