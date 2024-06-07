The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At CMA Fest 2024

Nashville's CMA Fest 2024 kicked off on June 6 and has already proved to be swimming in country music's most high-profile players. The reigning Queen of Tennessee herself, Dolly Parton, commenced the music festivities with a speech and candid conversation to an eager and packed out audience at Nashville's Music City Center. In true fashion, the "Coat of Many Colors" crooner dazzled the crowd with a matching white blouse and bell bottom set draped in rhinestones as she regaled them with all of the exciting things she has planned including a Broadway musical in 2026, a new hotel project coming to Nashville, and her very own wine label aptly titled Dolly Wines. Yes, she's slinging wine now. File that under things you didn't know about Dolly Parton. But as the old saying goes, give a girl the right shoes outfit and she can conquer the world!

Alas, not everyone in attendance at the music fest brought their fashion A-game. In fact, some of the celebs committed a few CMA Fest fashion faux pas and swiftly earned a spot on the dreaded worst-dressed list. Alexa, play "Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That" by Dolly Parton.