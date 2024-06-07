The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At CMA Fest 2024
Nashville's CMA Fest 2024 kicked off on June 6 and has already proved to be swimming in country music's most high-profile players. The reigning Queen of Tennessee herself, Dolly Parton, commenced the music festivities with a speech and candid conversation to an eager and packed out audience at Nashville's Music City Center. In true fashion, the "Coat of Many Colors" crooner dazzled the crowd with a matching white blouse and bell bottom set draped in rhinestones as she regaled them with all of the exciting things she has planned including a Broadway musical in 2026, a new hotel project coming to Nashville, and her very own wine label aptly titled Dolly Wines. Yes, she's slinging wine now. File that under things you didn't know about Dolly Parton. But as the old saying goes, give a girl the right
shoes outfit and she can conquer the world!
Alas, not everyone in attendance at the music fest brought their fashion A-game. In fact, some of the celebs committed a few CMA Fest fashion faux pas and swiftly earned a spot on the dreaded worst-dressed list. Alexa, play "Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That" by Dolly Parton.
Gretchen Wilson's plain-Jane 'fit fell flat
If you were wondering whatever happened to Gretchen Wilson, boy, do we have a story for you! As it turns out, the country music star popped up on June 6 at the CMA Fest and took the stage at the Nissan Stadium with Ashley McBryde. While McBryde came dressed to impress in a glittering black jump suit, Wilson's plain black tee and jeans paled in comparison and simply fell flat as the pair performed a riveting duet of Wilson's hit "Redneck Woman." While we're well aware Wilson doesn't need any designer tags and has a flair for finding the same thing on a Wal-Mart shelf half price, the CMA Fest is a time to bring it, and unfortunately, Wilson missed the mark. Better luck next time!
Emily Ann Roberts channeled her inner Meemaw
Budding country music artist Emily Ann Roberts took the Reverb stage on June 6 sporting a homemade purple blouse complete with all-over fringe and a pale pink pussy bow to boot — that she crocheted herself. Yep, that's right, folks. "You're either gonna love it or hate it but personally I LOVE," Roberts posted on Instagram along with a video of herself explaining the entire do-it-yourself process. "A little yeehaw Meemaw moment at CMA Fest," she shrieked about the DIY duds. Spoiler alert, Roberts: We HATE it. Perhaps next time you should leave the crocheting to your Meemaw.
Tenille Arts sported a romper that is eerily reminiscent of your grandma's wallpaper
Wallpaper or romper? Canadian country singer Tenille Arts brought the house down on the Dr. Pepper AMP stage on June 6 while performing her single, "Back Then, Right Now." Sadly, the green floral print romper and hunter green boots she wore during the show left a lot to be desired. "Gave up on the hair in this heat but at least @altardstate has me in a cute fit," the "Somebody Like That" singer penned in a post on her Instagram Story along with a photo of herself ahead of the performance. Well, at least we know who we can blame for this potato sack print looking disaster. Altar'd State, call us.
Jamie O'Neal wrapped herself up in a feather boa
Feather boa or bust! Australian singer and songwriter Jamie O'Neal wowed the CMA Fest goers at the Chevy Vibes stage on June 6. Unfortunately, however, her outfit proved to be a real head scratcher. O'Neal opted for a floor length black duster paired with an egregious pinkish-tan colored boa wrapped around her. At one point it appeared even O'Neal had second thoughts about her fashion choice as she took it off and placed it around her microphone stand. Ironically, this is not the first time the singer has opted to don the curious 'fit. Back in April, O'Neal wore what appears to be the same exact ensemble while opening for Lorrie Morgan. Hey, maybe O'Neal had a devil on the left side of her urging her to commit this fashion crime. The world may never know.
Harper Grace's outfit had a lot going on
A lot going on at the moment. Harper Grace's June 6 performance at the Ascend Amphitheater on June 6 went off without a hitch. We wish we could say the same for her helter-skelter outfit. The 22-year-old took a calculated fashion risk and swiftly missed the mark with her Barney purple vest and short set adorned with furry pink pockets and heart shaped-metal stones. To add even more chaos to the mix, she threw on a pair of powder blue platform boots. Make. It. Make. Sense. Hey, maybe that's just her kind of sparkle.