Awkward Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Moments Caught On Camera

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban met in January 2005, got engaged in May 2006, and married a couple of months after that. They have been a Hollywood power couple for nearly two decades now, and unlike some other celeb couples, Kidman and Urban are not shy about showing off their love in front of the cameras. Many would argue that they are actually far too comfortable with public displays of affection.

The couple love to kiss for the cameras, though their affectionate smooches can at times be super cringey for spectators. There have been worse offenders in the history of Hollywood — Liza Minnelli and David Gest, for example, have their share of awkward PDA pics — but Kidman and Urban are starting to ick people out with all the PDA. It goes on too long, is way too intimate, and sometimes feels like it is being done for show.

Despite being a gorgeous, world-famous, Oscar-winning actor, Kidman is herself a very awkward person. Throw her together with Urban, who oozes schmaltz and loves a camera, and it makes for some cringey moments. Beyond the PDA, both Kidman and Urban have found themselves in more than a handful of awkward situations — and those are just the publicly viewable ones, so there has to have been plenty others. From awards shows to press lines to livestreams, here are eight awkward Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman moments caught on camera.