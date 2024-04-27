Keith Urban Has Had Quite The Transformation

Few musicians have proven to be as adept at guitar-heavy country than music superstar Keith Urban. Born in New Zealand and growing up in Australia, this down-under import has made a huge impact on a distinctly American genre of music, gaining millions of fans across the planet.

Urban has charted several No. 1 singles on Billboard's country chart, including 2005's "Better Life," 2011's "Without You," and his 2013 hit, "We Were Us" with Miranda Lambert. He also made Billboard history as the artist with the largest consecutive number of top 10 songs on the country airplay chart. In 2022, he sold his catalog of master recordings to Litmus Music, and while the price hasn't been reported, it can be assumed that he made a few bucks on the deal.

Beyond his reputation as a chart-topping recording artist and wildly successful touring act, he has also made his mark on television on not one but two different reality competition series. And let's not forget his marriage to Oscar-winning actor/producer Nicole Kidman, with the couple continuing to make fans' hearts melt with their sweet, loved-up behavior toward each other. Amid his decades in the public eye, the ongoing journey of this intriguing musical superstar has kept fans captivated.