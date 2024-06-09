Suri Cruise's College Reveal Serves As Sign She Wants To Escape Tom's Celeb Shadow For Good

Suri Cruise and her father, Tom Cruise, have reportedly been estranged for over a decade. And sadly, it appears that there are no plans for a loving reunion anytime soon. In fact, Suri has picked a college in a city that's as different from Hollywood as you can get.

Despite Suri's super close relationship with Katie Holmes, the teen is swapping The Big Apple for The Steel City, undoubtedly leaving her mom heartbroken. Still, Suri is just like any other normal 18-year-old, excited about branching out into the world and starting a new life at college. She announced where she was heading in a TikTok video posted by a friend at NYC's La Guardia High School, which has since been switched to private, according to Page Six. The video is set to Abbi Sutphen's "Always Remember You" and is captioned "LaG commitment day." In it, Suri and her friends all flashed sweatshirts from their chosen colleges; hers was a deep red with "Carnegie Mellon" emblazoned across the front in white letters.

According to the CMU website, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based facility is "a community of one-of-a-kind minds united by a passion to make the world a better place for everyone." It's celebrated for its technological studies and dedication to the arts and prides itself on offering a "liberal-professional" education.