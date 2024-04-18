Suri Cruise Proves She's A Normal 18-Year-Old On Her Birthday In New Photo (Good Job, Katie Holmes)

Suri Cruise has celebrated her 18th birthday in the most down-to-earth way, and we can't help but praise Katie Holmes.

Back in 2006, pop culture enthusiasts were first introduced to the only child between the "Dawson's Creek" star and Tom Cruise. Despite being the daughter of two of the biggest actors in Hollywood, Suri has been kept out of the looming spotlight, especially after the messiest parts of Cruise and Holmes' divorce in 2012. However, in 2020, Holmes said something revealing about Suri while speaking to InStyle. "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able," she explained. "And to know it. She came out very strong, she's always been a strong personality ... She's very focused and a hard worker."

While Suri has lived a private life, she recently made her mark on the industry, specifically within the singing and music sphere. In 2021, she recorded a rendition of "Blue Moon" for Holmes' movie "Alone Together." "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing," the "Batman Begins" star told Yahoo! Entertainment at the time (via Hola!). But despite her destined road toward the arts and her privileged life, Suri has continued to remain humble, with her recent 18th birthday celebration being the prime example of her down-to-earth attitude