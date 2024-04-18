Suri Cruise Proves She's A Normal 18-Year-Old On Her Birthday In New Photo (Good Job, Katie Holmes)
Suri Cruise has celebrated her 18th birthday in the most down-to-earth way, and we can't help but praise Katie Holmes.
Back in 2006, pop culture enthusiasts were first introduced to the only child between the "Dawson's Creek" star and Tom Cruise. Despite being the daughter of two of the biggest actors in Hollywood, Suri has been kept out of the looming spotlight, especially after the messiest parts of Cruise and Holmes' divorce in 2012. However, in 2020, Holmes said something revealing about Suri while speaking to InStyle. "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able," she explained. "And to know it. She came out very strong, she's always been a strong personality ... She's very focused and a hard worker."
While Suri has lived a private life, she recently made her mark on the industry, specifically within the singing and music sphere. In 2021, she recorded a rendition of "Blue Moon" for Holmes' movie "Alone Together." "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing," the "Batman Begins" star told Yahoo! Entertainment at the time (via Hola!). But despite her destined road toward the arts and her privileged life, Suri has continued to remain humble, with her recent 18th birthday celebration being the prime example of her down-to-earth attitude
Suri Cruise keeps it low-key for milestone 18th birthday
On April 18, Suri Cruise celebrated her 18th birthday, officially stepping into adulthood. While many other teens are eager to have big parties or gatherings for this milestone occasion, the young talent opted to ring in the special day with one of her friends. In a photo obtained by Backgrid, Suri and her unidentified companion are shown walking the streets of New York City with what appear to be presents. The youngest Cruise was also dressed in a stylish and laid-back denim-on-denim ensemble reminiscent of '90s fashion. As of this writing, it's unclear if Suri has planned a bigger celebration, but her wholesome outing with a friend has us praising Katie Holmes for her down-to-earth parenting skills.
While her mother is undoubtedly showering the young singer with love for her monumental day, Tom Cruise has given a clear sign that daughter Suri's 18th birthday isn't on his radar. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the "Top Gun" actor is a non-factor in Suri's life. "Tom does not exist to her. Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer" a source told the outlet. "He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything." The source added that Suri acknowledges Holmes as her only parent.