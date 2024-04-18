Tom Cruise Gives Clear Sign Daughter Suri's 18th Birthday Isn't On His Radar
As old as it makes us feel, Suri Cruise is an adult now. On April 18, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter celebrated her 18th birthday. As Holmes has worked to protect Suri's privacy as much as possible, we shouldn't expect to learn many details about her big day. But we have good reasons to believe Tom won't be a part of it. The "Mission: Impossible" star won't even be in the country when she blows out her candles. As sad as it is, it's also unsurprising.
Tom is said to be estranged from Suri, with reports claiming he hasn't seen his youngest child in more than a decade. The last time the two were photographed together was in 2013, two years after Tom and Holmes' messy divorce. Suri was just 7. Even though he wasn't seeing her, Tom reportedly still talked to Suri frequently in the first years post-split. "They used to Skype and text, but that trailed off drastically," a source told InTouch in 2016.
While Tom often blames the estrangement on his busy schedule, the insider said the issues go deeper. "He uses his film commitments as an excuse, but the truth is that [he] doesn't hold much weight with Suri anymore." Tom still has obligations with Suri, though. As she gets ready to reportedly study fashion, Tom will likely be the one paying for her college, as established by his divorce settlement. But, as the document says nothing about birthdays, he has consistently been skipping those.
Tom Cruise was in London ahead of Suri's birthday
On April 17, Tom Cruise was all smiles while walking the streets of London (seen above), suggesting Suri Cruise's milestone birthday wasn't on his mind. Tom is in the U.K. capital filming the eighth "Mission: Impossible" movie and is expected to be there all week, according to the Daily Mail. The timeline indicates he won't be flying to New York to celebrate with his daughter. But Suri seemed to be having a great time regardless of her father's absence.
On the eve of her birthday, she was spotted strolling through New York with friends while carrying gifts, Hello! reported. Suri may have made her peace with the fact Tom won't be there, but that reportedly wasn't always the case. In earlier years, Suri still held hope he would come around. "Like any little girl, her greatest wish is for her father to be there, and now she's been disappointed again," a source told Star when she turned 12 in 2018 (via YourTango).
However, other sources have said Tom talks to Suri on her birthdays. "Suri gets a gift from Tom on her birthday every year and this year was no exception," an insider told HollywoodLife in 2018. The following year, he intended to do the same, a source told HollywoodLife. It's unclear whether he did or didn't, but Tom reportedly struggles with the estrangement. "As challenging as things have become for him and his daughter, he still loves her," the insider said.