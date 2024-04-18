Tom Cruise Gives Clear Sign Daughter Suri's 18th Birthday Isn't On His Radar

As old as it makes us feel, Suri Cruise is an adult now. On April 18, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter celebrated her 18th birthday. As Holmes has worked to protect Suri's privacy as much as possible, we shouldn't expect to learn many details about her big day. But we have good reasons to believe Tom won't be a part of it. The "Mission: Impossible" star won't even be in the country when she blows out her candles. As sad as it is, it's also unsurprising.

Tom is said to be estranged from Suri, with reports claiming he hasn't seen his youngest child in more than a decade. The last time the two were photographed together was in 2013, two years after Tom and Holmes' messy divorce. Suri was just 7. Even though he wasn't seeing her, Tom reportedly still talked to Suri frequently in the first years post-split. "They used to Skype and text, but that trailed off drastically," a source told InTouch in 2016.

While Tom often blames the estrangement on his busy schedule, the insider said the issues go deeper. "He uses his film commitments as an excuse, but the truth is that [he] doesn't hold much weight with Suri anymore." Tom still has obligations with Suri, though. As she gets ready to reportedly study fashion, Tom will likely be the one paying for her college, as established by his divorce settlement. But, as the document says nothing about birthdays, he has consistently been skipping those.