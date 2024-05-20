Signs Tom Cruise's Relationship With Daughter Suri Is Tarnished

Suri Cruise was the world's most famous toddler during the late aughts. She was the apple of her dad's eye, and you'd rarely see him out without her cradled in his arms. However, Tom's relationship with Suri changed drastically after Katie Holmes blindsided her husband of five-and-a-half years by filing for divorce in 2012, moving out of the family home with their daughter and making NYC their permanent residence. It seemed like the end of Tom and Holmes' marriage also fractured his relationship with Suri, and things have never been the same since.

"That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it," Holmes told InStyle in August 2023 of her post-divorce struggle. Their new life in Manhattan was like night and day compared to the crazy Hollywood days with Tom when Suri made the cover of Vanity Fair at just 3 months old, and Forbes named her "Hollywood's Hottest Tot" when she was two. Suri wore lipstick, nail polish, and sparkly kitten heels before she turned three. The pre-schooler reportedly had a wardrobe worth $3 million and starred in a genius Tumblr blog, Suris Burn Book.

Still, it all came to a screeching halt after Tom and Holmes' messy divorce. Suddenly, there were no photos of him and Suri out together, and reports surfaced they no longer had contact. The speculation has never been confirmed, but there are plenty of signs that Tom's relationship with Suri is tarnished.