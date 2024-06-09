Princess Beatrice's Ex Paolo Liuzzo's Autopsy Report Has Some Tragic Details
Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, have not been plagued by scandal like their parents, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York — but they have had their moments. One such involved Beatrice's ex-boyfriend, Paolo Liuzzo, who died at age 41 in February 2024. Liuzzo's autopsy report was released in June 2024 and it revealed the tragic cause and circumstances of his death.
The Daily Mail obtained a copy of the report that ruled the New York-born playboy-turned-art dealer died in a Miami hotel room from "acute combined drug toxicity." Liuzzo had taken a lethal combination of ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and bromazolam. A 2022 U.S. Department of Justice report found that fentanyl and bromazolam are being mixed to create "benzo-dope," which, even at low doses, can produce "strong sedation and amnesia" in addition to "loss of coordination, drowsiness, dizziness, blurred vision, slurred speech, muscle relaxation, respiratory depression, and, in some cases, death."
Staff discovered Liuzzo unconscious in his room at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel on February 7. "Police impounded extensive drug paraphernalia from the scene. Per police, there were no signs of trauma or foul play," the autopsy report stated. "He drank alcohol occasionally. He was known to use drugs, but it was unknown what he used."
Liuzzo was living life in the fast lane
There was a royal uproar when Princess Beatrice began seeing Paolo Liuzzo, an ex-convict with a checkered past. She was 17 and he was 24 when they dated, and Liuzzo took "bad boy" to the next level, with a conviction for the death of a student and a cocaine possession charge under his belt. "Paolo was not doing great on a personal level. He loved to party and gamble. He began using a lot of pharmaceutical drugs, but that later led to cocaine and harder drugs," one source told The U.S. Sun following his shocking death. "It was a very fast lifestyle, and we all feared it would catch up with him eventually."
Beatrice reportedly heard of Liuzzo's death shortly after learning of her mom Sarah, Duchess of York's skin cancer diagnosis. Luckily, Beatrice had her husband to lean on for support. In July 2020, she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. It was at the height of the COVID pandemic, so it had to be a small and intimate affair. However, Beatrice's late grandmother still managed to make an appearance.
"The Queen was the guest of honor, and it was very important that she was there," a source told People. "It was planned for some time, and everyone had to be extremely cautious leading up to the big day because the Queen was in attendance. They had to make sure everyone attending was in perfect health," they continued.
Liuzzo made accusations against Prince Andrew and Fergie
Given his colorful past, Princess Beatrice's mom, Sarah, Duchess of York, and dad, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, were not thrilled about their daughter dating Paolo Liuzzo. But they kept calm and carried on, hoping the situation would eventually rectify itself. "Andrew did not approve of him but did not want to alienate his darling daughter. It was only too obvious that Bea was head over heels in love with the guy, who was definitely on the wrong side of the tracks," a source told The Sun. Meanwhile, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson welcomed him into their home with open arms.
Then, in an attempt to minimize the bad press after it was revealed that Liuzzo had been charged with manslaughter and subsequently convicted of assault and battery, Fergie released a statement (via the Irish Independent) regarding his and Beatrice's romance. "As any parent will know, the most important element in a relationship with your child is trust," she said. "We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way, but Beatrice is a sensible girl... with many friends, including Paolo. We must trust her judgment."
However, everything changed after Liuzzo was deported to the U.S. for breaking bail conditions. Beatrice broke up with him, and the gloves were off. Liuzzo accused Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, of smoking weed and taking hallucinogenics while partying in Jamaica. He also claimed to have smoked weed in front of Fergie and Andrew.