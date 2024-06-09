Princess Beatrice's Ex Paolo Liuzzo's Autopsy Report Has Some Tragic Details

Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, have not been plagued by scandal like their parents, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York — but they have had their moments. One such involved Beatrice's ex-boyfriend, Paolo Liuzzo, who died at age 41 in February 2024. Liuzzo's autopsy report was released in June 2024 and it revealed the tragic cause and circumstances of his death.

The Daily Mail obtained a copy of the report that ruled the New York-born playboy-turned-art dealer died in a Miami hotel room from "acute combined drug toxicity." Liuzzo had taken a lethal combination of ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and bromazolam. A 2022 U.S. Department of Justice report found that fentanyl and bromazolam are being mixed to create "benzo-dope," which, even at low doses, can produce "strong sedation and amnesia" in addition to "loss of coordination, drowsiness, dizziness, blurred vision, slurred speech, muscle relaxation, respiratory depression, and, in some cases, death."

Staff discovered Liuzzo unconscious in his room at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel on February 7. "Police impounded extensive drug paraphernalia from the scene. Per police, there were no signs of trauma or foul play," the autopsy report stated. "He drank alcohol occasionally. He was known to use drugs, but it was unknown what he used."