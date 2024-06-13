Chelsea Clinton's Wildly Lavish Lifestyle Is No Secret

For most of her life, Chelsea Clinton has been trying to step out of the shadow cast by her famous parents, Bill and Hillary Clinton. And it's no easy task, especially when you're branded as privileged from birth. She was born into the perks of having a governor as a father and then upgraded to calling the White House home for a good chunk of her childhood until she headed off to Stanford.

But Chelsea swears she's not into wealth and privilege and has zero interest in joining the family business of politics. "It is frustrating, because who wants to grow up and follow their parents?" she told The Telegraph. "I've tried really hard to care about things that were very different from my parents. I was curious if I could care about [money] on some fundamental level, and I couldn't. That wasn't the metric of success I wanted in my life."

Still, let's not pretend that Chelsea hasn't done pretty well for herself. She has racked up quite a fortune, with some outlets pegging her net worth at $30 million. And her lifestyle? It's not exactly modest. From her multimillion-dollar wedding to Marc Mezvinsky to her posh NYC apartment, Chelsea's life is anything but simple.