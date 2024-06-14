The Messy Scandal Involving Ashley Biden's Diary Fully Explained

First daughter Ashley Biden has always been adamant that she does not enjoy the spotlight. So, when her famous father, Joe Biden, was elected as vice president of the United States, serving as right-hand man to President Barack Obama, and later, president of the United States himself, Ashley had to get creative about how she could use her platform for good while keeping a relatively low profile. "It took about two years to get into the groove of being in this position," she confessed during a candid March 2023 interview with Elle about her evolution and combining her roles as a social worker and the daughter of POTUS. "I'm doing my work as I always have been, but kind of figuring out the role as first daughter, and how can I use it in the most positive way, where it's not about me, it's about Americans."

Alas, all of that came crashing down in 2020 when Ashley's personal diary was stolen and subsequently published for all the world to read. As one can imagine, a scandal of epic proportions ensued.