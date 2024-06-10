Prince Philip's Birthday Is A Reminder Of How Cold The Monarchy Has Become Without Kate Middleton

As Kate Middleton continues to stay out of the public eye amid her cancer treatments, the royal family is attempting to carry out their duties, but they failed to acknowledge an important date. The late Prince Philip's 103rd birthday came and went on June 10, 2024, but there were crickets from the palace. Neither Prince William and Kate's shared account on X, formerly known as Twitter, nor the royal family's official account released a birthday statement honoring the Duke of Edinburgh. Their silence was only more deafening with Westminster Abbey's post, "Remembering HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who was born #onthisday in 1921."

Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99. A year after his death, the palace posted a tribute on X, "Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death." The tribute included a link to a website highlighting Philip's long life and accomplishments. The royal family also honored his birthday in 2021 with an Instagram post that read, "Last week, The Queen was given a Duke of Edinburgh rose to mark what would have been The Duke's 100th birthday ... Named in The Duke's memory, the rose is planted in the East Terrace Garden, Windsor Castle." Along with Prince Philip's birthday, the monarchy also failed to acknowledge the anniversary of his death this year, and it just shows how the palace is struggling to keep up appearances.