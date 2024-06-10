Marla Maples' Latest Youthful Snaps Prove Ditching Donald Trump Was A Smart Move

The contrast between Marla Maples and her ex-husband is striking 27 years after they pulled the plug on their three-year marriage, and based on appearances alone, Maples is the ex who is living her best life. While Donald Trump has been having terrible hair days in court, Maples has been busy making amber waves great again. During a dinner that she hosted in London, Maples looked far younger than her 60 years with shiny, cascading curls and a glowy complexion.

Maples' relationship with Donald got off to a scandalous start and made her a tabloid fixture for years. But in 2016, she told People that she was not comfortable wearing designer clothing and bedecking herself with sparkly baubles to be the quintessential trophy wife. "That was me playing a role. I felt that's what the job called for," she explained.

After her parents separated, Tiffany Trump didn't see her dad Donald that often because Maples decided to move from Manhattan to Calabasas, California where she clearly embraced that SoCal Boho style. For her London outing, she wore a velvet kimono coat with floral details, wide-leg jeans, a ribbed shirt in blush pink, and tan boots. Unlike her embattled ex, she looked relaxed and carefree. And while she may not have the distinction of being a former first lady, Maples might be relieved that she wasn't in Melania Trump's well-heeled shoes when Donald's hush-money drama resulted in a criminal conviction. Instead, she's been enjoying a laid-back lifestyle.