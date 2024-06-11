Treat Williams' Autopsy Report Has Some Devastating Details

In January, Treat Williams' family sat down with People and remembered the life of their late family member while also speaking candidly about their grievous loss. "I think because of the suddenness of it, there was absolutely no preparation, so I'm still grappling with the fact that it happened and that he's really gone," Treat's wife of 35 years, Pam Williams, told the publication. "It just feels like such a hole in our family and the fabric of the world. The whole atmosphere feels different."

Fortunately, the family has been able to find solace in the lasting legacy Treat left behind by way of his amazing life and career. "That's something you're very lucky to have if your parent is an artist, especially when they're as prolific as him, because you get to, in many ways, still be with them through that," Treat's surviving son, Gill Williams, said. "Even if it's a character, his heart and his soul are actually present in all of his work." No doubt, the Williams family's grief is felt by many as Treat's life had a lasting impact on many. RIP Treat Williams.