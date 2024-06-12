Vanna White's Worst-Dressed Moments On Wheel Of Fortune Over The Years

Vanna White has dazzled Wheel Watchers with her style choices since 1982, serving lewks that usually appear to be worth far more than every vowel in the alphabet combined. But while her puzzle board might be the best step and repeat in the entertainment business, she's worn a few outfits that are pretty, well, puzzling.

Vanna White has undergone a major transformation since the early days of "Wheel of Fortune," and she'll be the first to admit that many of her wardrobe items from the '80s and '90s look extremely dated today. Speaking to Us Weekly about some of her older outfits, she joked that one made her look like a skydiver. She also said that a yellow dress was reminiscent of Sesame Street's most famous avian resident. "In the '80s it was the big shoulder pads. When you look back at those clothes, it's like oh my gosh! I can't believe I wore that," she told InStyle.

The fad of looking like a linebacker has been in White's rearview mirror for many years now, and post-Y2K, she developed a habit of playing it fairly safe with her style decisions. She often opts for classic silhouettes, monochrome outfits, and anodyne floral patterns. It's a bit sad, really, seeing as how her wardrobe options are almost limitless; White has said there's only one type of dress she can't wear on "Wheel of Fortune," but one time when she decided to stick to the tried and true, she killed a crazy impressive style streak.