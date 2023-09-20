Vanna White's Future On Wheel Of Fortune Is Now Clear Amid Pat Sajak's Retirement

Vanna White can finally stop spinning the metaphorical wheel now that her future on "Wheel of Fortune" has been determined. After months of keeping everyone on their toes amid Pat Saga's retirement, the game show co-host reportedly reached an agreement with ABC.

White has been a fixture of the weekday primetime program since the 1980s, flipping letters on its iconic board for decades. In fact, she has been on the show for nearly as long as Sajak, joining in 1982, only a year after Sajak took the helm. But with Sajak announcing that he's hanging up his mic after 40 years, it was initially unclear whether she would stay on as co-host. According to Puck News, the former beauty queen, who's reportedly earning $3 million a year, was also looking to secure her first raise in 18 years.

While a Sony representative told TV Line that the higher-ups had "no plan to eliminate White's role," contract negotiations were tense. A source dished to the Daily Mail that she hired high-power attorney Bryan Freedman to help, adding that while the network wants her to stay to make the transition to Ryan Seacrest smoother, her next contract would be her last. "They want her next contract though to be her last contract so there is a little more maneuverability to change things up in a few years when they look for her replacement," they said. And now it looks like the odds were in White's favor, as she's set to continue co-hosting for two more years.