Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Response To Jerry Seinfeld's Comments Is A Masterclass In Shade

Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus spent the better part of a decade starring together on "Seinfeld," the beloved '90s sitcom famously about nothing, but they don't see eye to eye on the topic of comedy and artistic freedom. Seinfeld, who's known for his shady side, recently lamented about the limitations political correctness has imposed on comedy. "This is the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people," Seinfeld said to The New Yorker about the lack of comedies there are to enjoy today. "When you write a script and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups ... Well, that's the end of your comedy," Seinfeld continued.

Meanwhile, in comments to the New York Times, Dreyfus defended sensitivity in comedy, and masterfully shaded Seinfeld's comments all in one breath. The "Veep" star started by acknowledging that some aspects of comedy haven't aged well over the years. "And I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn't mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result." She continued, "When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness — and I understand why people might push back on it — but to me that's a red flag, because it sometimes means something else." While Dreyfus didn't specify exactly what opposing political correctness could mean, some of the Seinfeld cast have been involved in scandals that underline her point.