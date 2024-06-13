The Untold Truth About Kelly Ripa's Sister And Her Scary Accident

Kelly Ripa may be a world-renowned television host and actor, but less is known about her sister, Linda. The latter suffered a terrible accident when she was younger, altering her life and the lives of those around her.

Linda is Kelly's younger sister, and she was born in 1972. While Kelly catapulted to fame after starring in the sitcom, "All My Children," and hosting her daytime talk show, her sister went down a much different path. Linda had similar dreams of becoming a model or an actor, but a devastating car accident prevented her from pursuing a career in show business.

While Kelly may be in the public eye, her sister has a miraculous story to share. Linda has overcome a surprising number of hurdles in her life to get where she is today, and she's lived to tell the tale. We're breaking down the untold truth about Kelly Ripa's sister, Linda, and her scary accident.