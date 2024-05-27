The Untold Truth Of Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa is one of the most recognizable faces on morning television. She's earned millions co-hosting "Live" since 2001 and has held down the fort opposite a rotating cast of male counterparts. Following her rough start with Regis Philbin, she had a contentious run with Michael Strahan before enjoying smoother waters with Ryan Seacrest, with whom she had a great relationship. In 2023, she welcomed yet another co-host to the "Live" set: her husband, Mark Consuelos. While they initially hated the idea of working together, they eventually realized it would likely be a recipe for success. "If you have a solid foundation at home, then your foundation is solid no matter what your job is," Ripa told E! in 2024. After all, they had previously worked together on another huge TV franchise.

Ripa is, of course, also a bonafide soap opera star, having appeared in 462 episodes of "All My Children." She and Consuelos met on the show in 1995 when they played love interests and, although their marriage is sometimes strange, it's lasted longer than most in Hollywood — as has Ripa's career, despite her alleged shady side. And yet, even with all of the media attention she's received over the past three decades, there's still plenty that folks don't know about her. This is the untold truth of Kelly Ripa.