Olivia Dunne Reveals How She Really Feels Watching Paul Skenes Play

American gymnast Olivia Dunne and professional baseball player Paul Skenes made headlines in August 2023 when Skenes confirmed to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the pair were indeed an item. The story goes that Dunne and Skenes first met when they were introduced to one another by Dunne's roommate. "Just a small-world type of thing," Skenes recalled about the couple's meet cute.

Alas, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the celebrity sports couple. According to Dunne, it can actually be downright nerve-racking. The athlete and TikTok celeb revealed to Bleacher Report that she gets more anxious watching her baseball beau saunter up to the pitcher's mound than she does gearing up for her own meets. "I get more nervous watching Paul because it's just different when you're not doing it, and you're not in control," the millionaire college gymnast confessed. "But I am confident in his abilities, and I kind of channel those nerves into excitement for him." Still, when asked if she thought Skenes would answer the question the same way, Dunne wasn't so sure. "I don't know. I hope so!" she chuckled. "I honestly don't know anyone who thinks the way he does. So, I genuinely don't know what he would say."