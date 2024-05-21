The Untold Truth Of Paul Skenes

The MLB may have a bunch of dark secrets, but there's also plenty of bright spots worth talking about – like Pittsburgh Pirates newcomer Paul Skenes. Anyone who enjoys the sport will know that, despite his young age, Skenes is one of the hottest MLB players in the game today. But it's not just his pitching that's note-worthy. His journey to the big leagues has been punctuated by numerous impressive achievements.

Skenes, who's loved baseball since he was a kid, takes life off the pitcher's mound just as seriously. First, he graduated high school with a really impressive 4.76 GPA before joining the Air Force Academy. Indeed, Skenes is one of a handful of sports stars who pursued a surprising college degree, but ultimately, he chose baseball. After becoming a standout at Louisiana State University, the pitcher was the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft and set a new signing bonus record with a cool $9.2 million.

Since then, he's continued making headlines, both with his pitching and his personal life. His relationship with Olivia Dunne has had folks talking since rumors of them dating first sprung up in 2023. However, it was his gameplay that became the focus again in May 2024 when the 6'6", 247-pound powerhouse made his MLB debut. And yet, there's still plenty to learn about the star pitcher. This is the untold truth of Paul Skenes.