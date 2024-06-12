What Hunter Biden's Exes Have Said About Him

This article includes mentions of addiction.

Hunter Biden is providing plenty of ammo for the Republicans to fire at his father, Joe Biden, as he seeks a second term. Hunter's scandalous relationship history and past drug use loomed large during his federal gun trial, which resulted in a guilty verdict on June 11. Several of Hunter's exes took the stand, and they delved deep into his substance abuse disorder and serial cheating.

In his 2021 memoir "Beautiful Things," Hunter claimed things ended between himself and his first wife, Kathleen Buhle, the day his brother Beau Biden died of a brain tumor in May 2015. The couple attempted to struggle through, but Kathleen filed for divorce in 2017. Shortly after, news broke Hunter was having an affair with his dead brother's widow, Hallie Biden. "We became a tabloid drama narrated by the likes of the Post, TMZ, and the Daily Mail," Hunter wrote. "Paparazzi tailed us non-stop."

Given his infidelity issues, it's little surprise that Hunter's name cropped up in the Ashley Madison scandal in August 2015. The online dating site for married people looking to have affairs was hacked, and over 32 million users' personal information was leaked in a data breach, including Hunter's. He denied ever joining the site. "I am certain that the account in question is not mine," Hunter told Breitbart News. "This account was clearly set up by someone else without my knowledge." Either way, he has plenty of affairs to his name. Here's what Hunter's exes have said about him.