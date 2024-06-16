The Inappropriate Outfit We Can't Believe Hunter Biden's Wife Melissa Wore

These days, Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, has a real shot at unseating Melania Trump as D.C.'s most fashionable living presidential family member. However, there's a reason the stunning blond activist didn't immediately become a style star when she married into the Biden family. Even now, when she has presented plenty of evidence that her wardrobe has undergone a major upgrade, Melissa is still capable of committing the occasional crime against fashion.

Unlike Melania, who didn't bother attending Donald Trump's hush-money trial in one of her stylish suits, Melissa made it a point to show everyone that she was standing by her man when he went to court. Melissa's attendance at Hunter's gun possession trial was punctuated by chic, sophisticated outfits that had the Daily Mail likening her looks to those of the former first lady. One ensemble included a charcoal pinstripe blazer, a silk shirt with a ribbon tie, and statement sunglasses.

Melissa's courtroom attire was quite a departure from some of her ensembles from years earlier, such as a blue tie-dye top paired with flared jeans and a tan fringe coat. The aesthetic was befitting of the way a pal described her to the Daily Mail in 2019 — the insider said she had a "laid back, hippy chick vibe." However, during an outing to a trendy eatery, Melissa wasn't channeling Melania or a free spirit who's all about the peace and love. Instead, she looked like she was ready to party like it was 1999.