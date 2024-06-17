Travis Kelce's Incredibly Lavish Lifestyle Is No Secret Anymore

Travis Kelce is one of the NFL's biggest names and he's got the wallet to prove it. Following the Kansas City Chiefs's Super Bowl win, the tight end signed a $34.25 million two-year contract extension in April 2024, ESPN reported. "Hard to put in words what Travis means to this organization, this city, and he was certainly a priority to adjust his contract for us and it was something that was important for Clark [Hunt]. So very fitting that Travis [is] now the highest-paid tight end in these two years," general manager of the Chiefs, Brett Veach, stated.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelce is valued at $70 million, and while that doesn't make him the richest football player, he has plenty of cash and is not afraid to use it. He enjoyed the fruits of his labor before becoming Taylor Swift's possible endgame, and he definitely amped up his spending while wooing the pop star. From leveling up his abode to private jets around the world, Kelce is living the good life.