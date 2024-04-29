Why Travis Kelce Calling Taylor Swift His 'Significant Other' Over Girlfriend Could Be Major Code

Taylor Swift might not have penned "End Game" with Travis Kelce in mind, but judging by Kelce's own words, he could very well be the man she'd exchanged vows with — that is, if Swifties' hunch is anything to go by. In the couple's most recent outing, Kelce referred to Swift as his "significant other," which some fans are convinced is a secret code for fiancée. Can we expect the two to walk down the aisle anytime soon?

On April 27, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end brought the "Fortnight" singer as his date to the charity auction for Patrick Mahomes' 15 and Mahomies Foundation in Las Vegas. In a surprise move, Kelce announced that he and Swift were throwing in a bonus auction item — tickets to the sold-out Eras Tour. "I just talked to my significant other," the NFL star said. "We might have one other auction item that wasn't on the docket. Has anybody heard of the Eras tour? There might be a fun game where there are four tickets to the New Orleans, Miami, or Minneapolis dates when the Eras tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up right now?" Per auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla, the tickets ended up raising $80,000 for the charity, which would go directly to the benefit of children.

While the charitable gesture was a big win for the beneficiaries, it was Kelce's "significant other" comment that really got everyone buzzing, sparking engagement rumors among Swifties. Are these two headed for a happily ever after?