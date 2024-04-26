Taylor Swift Reportedly Down Bad Over Pressures In Travis Kelce Relationship
There have been signs that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has become serious, and this has apparently led to the pop star being stressed. The "Down Bad" singer has enjoyed the comfort of dating Kelce. "He makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants," a source told Us Weekly on April 18. Unlike her previous relationship with Joe Alwyn, where the former couple did their best to stay out of the public eye, Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star have embraced the limelight. "She likes that Travis is so proud of her and that he isn't afraid to show his love for her publicly," an insider told Entertainment Tonight in March. That has contributed to the pop star falling hard for Kelce. "Taylor views Travis as a true partner and someone she can have a real future with," the insider added. Those strong feelings have also led to a few uncertainties.
Reportedly, Swift is all-in on her romance with Kelce. "She wants a happy ending with Travis," a source told Page Six on April 24. Those strong feelings have created insecurities. "She is worried about jinxing things," the source added. A main point of concern for Swift is how public scrutiny over their relationship will change Kelce's life. "[Swift hopes] he doesn't get freaked out about the fame. That the constant-ness of it doesn't get exhausting," the source added.
Part of that stress came after Swift released her first album since dating Kelce.
Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift's songs about him
The release of "The Tortured Poets Department," which featured lyrics about Travis Kelce, was a contributing factor to Taylor Swift feeling worried about their relationship. "It's stressful, you feel vulnerable. It's her most complicated piece of art," an insider told Page Six on April 24. Kelce had experienced public exposure by dating Swift, but being a subject of her songs was a different level of fan recognition. On "So High School," the singer had multiple lyrics directed at her NFL player boyfriend. "Get my car door, isn't that sweet? / Then pull me to the backseat," she sang as reference to a viral moment the pair shared. Even though Swift had her misgivings about the pressure fame could put on their relationship, Kelce was reportedly happy to be featured on "TTPD." "Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story," a source told Entertainment Tonight on April 24. "He is a Swiftie through and through, and is very proud of her," they added.
Dating Swift has not only led to the tight end being the subject of smash hit songs, but it has also led to him rubbing elbows with other A-listers. Kelce's mother told People that the couple went on a double date with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. The NFL player sent his mom a photo of the outing.
By all accounts, Kelce has handled the spotlight well and the couple made plans for their future.
Signs that the couple could be together for the long haul
As mentioned, Taylor Swift had reportedly developed very strong feelings for Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs player seemed to reciprocate them. "Travis is in love with Taylor and he's never been happier," a source told Entertainment Tonight in February. That strong bond has made the pair plan for the future. "This is just the beginning for them as a couple and many milestones are coming their way," the insider added.
The power couple's relationship had gone so well that many fans wondered if they would be hearing wedding bells. One person close to the couple hinted that marriage was a real possibility, and that Swift and Kelce had discussed tying the knot. "[T]hey don't want it to seem like it's rushed insanity," an insider told Page Six in January when discussing their rumored wedding plans. "They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July," the source said.
Despite the rumors, there had been no signs from Swift and Kelce that an engagement was looming, but their relationship did continue to develop. "They're having so much fun and enjoying things," a source told Us Weekly on April 3. Perhaps Kelce would not be popping the question within the first year of their relationship, but the pair were "very serious" and "thinking of next steps," according to the insider.