Taylor Swift Reportedly Down Bad Over Pressures In Travis Kelce Relationship

There have been signs that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has become serious, and this has apparently led to the pop star being stressed. The "Down Bad" singer has enjoyed the comfort of dating Kelce. "He makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants," a source told Us Weekly on April 18. Unlike her previous relationship with Joe Alwyn, where the former couple did their best to stay out of the public eye, Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star have embraced the limelight. "She likes that Travis is so proud of her and that he isn't afraid to show his love for her publicly," an insider told Entertainment Tonight in March. That has contributed to the pop star falling hard for Kelce. "Taylor views Travis as a true partner and someone she can have a real future with," the insider added. Those strong feelings have also led to a few uncertainties.

Reportedly, Swift is all-in on her romance with Kelce. "She wants a happy ending with Travis," a source told Page Six on April 24. Those strong feelings have created insecurities. "She is worried about jinxing things," the source added. A main point of concern for Swift is how public scrutiny over their relationship will change Kelce's life. "[Swift hopes] he doesn't get freaked out about the fame. That the constant-ness of it doesn't get exhausting," the source added.

Part of that stress came after Swift released her first album since dating Kelce.