What We Know About Kristaps Porzingis' Relationship With Laura Vizla

Fans of the Boston Celtics didn't just miss out on getting to see Kristaps Porzingis take the court during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2024 — they were also denied the style slam dunks that Laura Vizla would have undoubtedly served had she been cheering for Porzingis at TD Garden.

Interest in NBA WAGs, including those who fans can't stand, inevitably increases whenever the Finals take place. Many curious viewers likely turn to social media to see what the partners of their favorite players are up to. If they visit the Instagram page of Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamaria Goltes, for example, they'll discover that she and Porzingis' former Dallas Mavericks teammate have welcomed a daughter. But there's almost no trace of Porzingis on Vizla's account, and vice versa.

The pair became a topic of discussion on X, formerly known as Twitter, in February 2024 when sports reporter Bri Marie D tweeted a photo of Porzingis seated next to a brunette woman who was clearly not Vizla. When an X user misidentified the mystery woman as Vizla, commenters were quick to jump and say that Vizla and Porzingis had broken up. The evidence backing up this tidbit of relationship gossip isn't just in the pair's loved-up photos being wiped from their IG accounts but in what Vizla was doing during the Finals.