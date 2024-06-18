Tragic Details About Glen Powell

With the build of an action figure, a steely stare to rival Clint Eastwood's famous squint, and charisma oozing out of every invisible pore, Glen Powell seems like the type of movie star who had plum roles handed to him on a silver platter before he could legally drink. But the "Hit Man" star had to take a lot of hard knocks before Hollywood finally realized that he was leading man material.

Powell told Vanity Fair that some of his roughest career experiences have resulted in payoffs that were worth the pain. Case in point: his casting in the Discovery Kids reality series "Endurance 2" when he was a young teen. The show's underage competitors had to perform physical feats to advance to the next week, and it was a real confidence killer when Powell was the first contestant to get sent home. "I mean, it's the most embarrassing thing that can happen to a freshman in high school," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Not only are you the runt of the grade, but you just failed on a strength performance thing in front of the world, and the amount of s**t that I got was extraordinary." But the failure made him resolve to prove to everyone that he could be an extraordinary athlete. "It made me just ferocious,'" he recalled. That drive and determination served him well as he pursued an acting career, and he needed it when he was dealt some brutal blows by the entertainment biz.